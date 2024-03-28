Nothing Teases A New Launch: What Could It Be?

The UK-based tech startup founded by Carl Pei, Nothing, is continuing its string of product launches. After recently releasing the Phone (2a), the company has begun teasing its next launch, which may include two of its products. It’s unclear whether Nothing is hinting at the release of the Phone (3) or the unveiling of the Nothing Ear (3).

Is It Nothing Phone (3)?

The video shared by Nothing on X shows some cinematic shots of a frog and that of a beetle. Nothing has been known to endorse its products in the past using various types of animals and insects.

Nothing has formally launched the Phone (1) and Phone (2) during August and July of 2022 and 2023, respectively. Judging by that, it seems like it may be a little too early for the brand to tease its upcoming Nothing Phone (3), only in case it is planning to follow the same launch timeline as previous models.

However, if the timeline has changed, Nothing Phone (3) may be coming sooner than expected. The device is expected to bring significant upgrades over the Phone (2), including a better Chipset (could be Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), upgraded cameras, a bigger battery, and a sharper display as well. The handset’s design would include a set of Glyph LEDs on the back positioned differently than its predecessors, along with possible new features as well.

Is It Nothing Ear (3)?

If not Phone (3), it could also be the Nothing Ear (3) TWS earbuds, the brand’s flagship audio product. An earlier report that claimed the Ear (3) could launch in January 2024 turned out to be false. However, the launch timeline of the brand’s flagship TWS earbuds has varied significantly in the past, leading us to believe there’s a good chance the brand is teasing the Ear (3).

The Nothing Ear (3) is expected to follow the same design language as its predecessors and arrive with transparent earbuds and case design. The earbuds could pack newer drives to enhance the audio and better mics for improved ANC quality. There should be new software features that would tag along, in addition to major improvements to the battery life as well.

It Could Be Both

Better than launching a single one, two animals meeting each other in the video could also suggest that the brand is planning to unveil both the Nothing Phone (3) and the Nothing Ear (3) at the same time. The strategy to launch them alongside each other also checks out, considering both of them would be the brand’s flagship products in their respective categories.