Nothing Bids Goodbye to the Glyph Interface Ahead of Phone (3) Launch

Nothing, ahead of the Nothing Phone (3) launch, confirmed that it has “killed the Glpyh Interface.” This interface is essentially the combination of lights on the back of Nothing’s phones and has been an integral part of its design language since the Nothing Phone (1) from 2021.

Nothing posted on X a video of the Glyph Interface lights accompanied by a shutting down sound. The caption for the video read, “We Killed the Glyph Interface.” This confirms that the brand’s upcoming “True flagship,” the Nothing Phone (3), won’t have the glyph interface on the back as we know it today. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t have LED lights on the back of the phone.

Some rumours suggest that the device will have a customisable dot matrix display on the rear, similar to what we have seen with the Asus ROG phones. It is unclear at the moment as how Nothing plans to implement it. LED lights have been a part of Nothing’s design language since its early days and till date, it has been a part of all its phones, except for the phones from its sub-brand, CMF.

The decision to get rid of the glyph interface means Nothing will also have to rework the entire feature set it built around it which is still a part of Nothing’s latest mid-rangers, the Phone (3a) series. Nothing Phone (3) is coming after a year’s gap since its predecessor debuted, which means Nothing has had time to refresh its design language and bidding goodbye to the glyph interface could be the first step in that direction.

We’ll know more about the device when it launches in July or if leaks give us an idea of what to expect ahead of the launch. Nothing has already begun teasing the device in a white shade.