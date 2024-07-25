HomeNewsNothing Phone (2a) Plus to be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Processor

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus to be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Processor

As per the latest information obtained by us, the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will be powered by the Dimensity 7350 processor.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Nothing Phone 2a Plus processor

Nothing is gearing up to launch a new smartphone dubbed Phone (2a) Plus on July 31 and ahead of the launch, we have details regarding the processor it will come packed with. The Phone (2a) Plus is touted to sport more processing power than the Phone (2a) which launched earlier in March this year.

A source close to the development of the device told The Mobile Indian that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 processor. It will also become the first smartphone in the world to have this processor. This processor was revealed last week by the chipmaker, and it gets an 8-core setup. The processor is built using TSMC’s 2nd generation 4nm manufacturing process.

This includes 2nd Gen Armv9 processors that can reach speeds of up to 3.0 GHz, along with a Mali G610 MC4 for graphics. Further, the processor consists of 2 Cortex-A715 cores and 6 Cortex-A510 cores. For the handling of AI tasks, the device includes the MediaTek NPU 657. In comparison, the Dimensity 7200 Pro on the Phone (2a) had a lower clock speed of 2.8Ghz.

The Dimensity 7350 chipset also features the Imagiq 765 ISP, which supports 14-bit HDR images. It can handle camera up to 200 and record videos at 30 FPS. Additionally, it supports both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x RAM. The processor further supports only Full-HD+ displays with refresh rates as high as 144 Hz. It supports up to 3.1 storage and up to LPDDR5 RAM.

For connectivity, it supports 2G-5G Multi-Mode, 5G/4G CA, 5G/4G FDD / TDD, CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), EDGE, GSM, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA. Other wireless connections supported by the chip include 6E (a/b/g/n/ac/ax), 5.3, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC.

The Phone (2a) Plus won’t pack a lot of changes in terms of design over the Phone (2a) but mainly will have increased processing power for those who want to perform demanding tasks.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.