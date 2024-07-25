Nothing Phone (2a) Plus to be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Processor

Nothing is gearing up to launch a new smartphone dubbed Phone (2a) Plus on July 31 and ahead of the launch, we have details regarding the processor it will come packed with. The Phone (2a) Plus is touted to sport more processing power than the Phone (2a) which launched earlier in March this year.

A source close to the development of the device told The Mobile Indian that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 processor. It will also become the first smartphone in the world to have this processor. This processor was revealed last week by the chipmaker, and it gets an 8-core CPU setup. The processor is built using TSMC’s 2nd generation 4nm manufacturing process.

This Chipset includes 2nd Gen Armv9 processors that can reach speeds of up to 3.0 GHz, along with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for graphics. Further, the processor consists of 2 Cortex-A715 cores and 6 Cortex-A510 cores. For the handling of AI tasks, the device includes the MediaTek NPU 657. In comparison, the Dimensity 7200 Pro on the Phone (2a) had a lower clock speed of 2.8Ghz.

The Dimensity 7350 chipset also features the Imagiq 765 ISP, which supports 14-bit HDR images. It can handle camera Sensors up to 200 MP and record 4K videos at 30 FPS. Additionally, it supports both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x RAM. The processor further supports only Full-HD+ displays with refresh rates as high as 144 Hz. It supports up to UFS 3.1 storage and up to LPDDR5 RAM.

For connectivity, it supports 2G-5G Multi-Mode, 5G/4G CA, 5G/4G FDD / TDD, CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), EDGE, GSM, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA. Other wireless connections supported by the chip include Wi-Fi 6E (a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC.

The Phone (2a) Plus won’t pack a lot of changes in terms of design over the Phone (2a) but mainly will have increased processing power for those who want to perform demanding tasks.