Nothing Phone (2a) Pro/Plus Is In Works: Report

Nothing unveiled the Phone (2a) earlier last month as a lower-end mid-ranger and it impressed us with its build quality and the overall value on offer. The brand is seemingly planning to build upon the success of the Nothing Phone (2a) with a new Phone (2a) Pro or Phone (2a) Plus. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Developer Dylan Roussel, also responsible for leaking the design of the Phone (2a) months ahead of the launch, shared two codenames for Nothing’s upcoming smartphones, including PacmanPro and Tetris. While he didn’t share any specifics for the smartphones, a publication came up with what products the codenames could correspond to.

Android Headlines say that the Nothing Phone (2a) is known to have the codenames “Aerodactyl” and “PacMan”. With the emergence of the codename “PacManPro”, it is essentially confirmed that it is associated with an improved version of the Nothing Phone (2a), to be precise, a Pro or a Plus model.

Read More: Nothing Phone (3) Leaks: Everything We Know

The Nothing Phone (2a) has the model number “A142“ and new smartphone codenamed “PacManPro” was leaked in the database with the model number “A142P”, further suggesting the leaked claim could actually be legit. They say that the letter ‘P’ in A142P stands for the Pro or Plus moniker.

It’s worth noting that Nothing recently announced a new community program where it would pick one design for the Phone (2a) that would be made by one of the community members and would turn it into a real product, meaning it would retail the same for general public. It’s possible that the A142P PacmanPro may be the model number or codename for the Community edition of the Phone (2a). However, nothing has been officially announced yet. There’s also no word on what the other codename – Tetris – stands for.