Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed: Expected Features, Launch, and Price

Nothing has officially confirmed the upcoming release of its latest handset, the Nothing Phone (2a). The company has been tight-lipped about the details, but the confirmation puts the rumours to rest, at least regarding the device’s name.

Nothing Phone 2a Launch Date

While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, Nothing has said that Phone (2a) will debut soon. Alongside this revelation, the brand has teased the impending launch of two additional products: the CMF Buds and CMF Neckband Pro, both slated for release in India. Although specific details about these products are still under wraps, leaks have offered glimpses into their potential features.

Despite keeping much of the Nothing Phone (2a) under wraps, Nothing did share that the new device will inherit some of the popular features from its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2. This suggests that the Phone (2a) might be a scaled-down version of the Phone 2, emphasising delivering an optimal daily smartphone experience.

Nothing Phone 2a Price

Nothing has not yet revealed the official pricing details for its Phone (2a). However, it is expected to be more affordable than its predecessor, the Phone (2). The original Nothing Phone (2) was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 44,999. The Phone (2a) is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000, ideally even below Rs 35,000, considering the current lower price of the original device at Rs 36,999.

In addition to unveiling the new device, Nothing announced the Glyph Developer Kit, which empowers third-party Android App developers to experiment with control over the Glyph Interface.

Nothing Phone 2a Specs

Leaked information on the Nothing Phone 2a has suggested some features. The device is rumoured to sport an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a feature commonly found in mid-range phones in India. With a screen size of around 6.7 inches, under the hood, the Phone 2a might be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Operating on the latest Android 14 OS, the Phone is expected to feature a dual-camera system, with one lens boasting a 50-megapixel resolution.