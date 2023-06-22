Nothing Phone (2) price is going to be much higher than its predecessor: Report

Nothing’ upcoming Phone (2) launch is going to take place next month on the 11th and ahead of the launch, new information leaked about the smartphone suggests the storage variants the device will be available in, alongside their respective price as well. However, it won’t be as cheap as the Phone (1) was.

The report comes from Dealabs where the publication suggests that the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in two trims, including 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, which will be priced at EUR 729 (approx Rs 65,600) and EUR 849 (approx Rs 76,500), respectively. These price quotes are for France while it is still a mystery as to what it would cost in India and other regions.

While the publication states that it is confident about the storage options, it is not about the RAM capacities of both models. In other words, the RAM capacity could vary in both the models mentioned above. The report further notes that both the models will be available in White and Black colour options, similar to the Phone (1).

Renders for the Phone (2) have already leaked in the past suggesting a design similar to last year’s model but with minor tweaks. Apart from that, the confirmed specifications of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood, and a 4700mAh battery.

Rumoured specifications on the other hand, include a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display which has adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support, 10-bit colour depth, HDR10+, 1200 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device will have symmetrical bezels around the display. The device may support 65W wired fast charging. Further, there could be 15W Qi wireless charging with dual charging support and 5W reverse charging.