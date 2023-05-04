Nothing Phone (2) is coming this summer: Confirmed

Nothing has officially announced that the successor to its Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2), is officially arriving this summer. The brand teased the smartphone by revealing a small portion of the back panel of the smartphone. The device has already been confirmed to sport a Snapdragon chipset, probably the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Nothing made the announcement via its social handles that the Phone (2) is coming this summer. While no timeframe was revealed, it is expected that the smartphone will debut sometime in Q3 of this year.

The teaser also revealed a red blinking light at the back of the smartphone which should function the same as it does in Phone (1) – blinking while a video is recording. There also happens to be a LED strip running diagonally at the top that can be seen.

While no specifications about the smartphone have been confirmed, some that have been leaked include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 5000mAh battery, in-display optical fingerprint sensor, wireless charging support, stereo speakers and satellite connectivity also. The device is also rumored to pack an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an FHD+ resolution. It will likely run on Nothing OS based on Android 13.

Apart from that, it has also been confirmed that the device will be arriving in the United States this time around. In India, same as its predecessor, the device will be made available for purchase via Flipkart. Other details such as the launch timeframe and more design elements may be revealed once we get closer to launch.