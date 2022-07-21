Nothing Phone (1) gets a new update which improves cameras, brings improvements

Nothing Phone (1) launched on July 12 globally and users who received as a part of the pre-order sale have been complaining about the not-so-smooth software experience. Now, the UK-based startup has issued a new update for Nothing Phone (1),, which brings improvements, fixes bugs, and improves camera quality.

The Nothing OS 1.1.0 update, which comes in at just 117MB has started rolling out in several countries, including India. This is the second update that is rolling out while the first one also brought some bug fixes. The new 1.1.0 update for the Phone (1) brings the July 2022 security patch and some new features such as the Tesla control feature, the experimental NFT gallery widget and an optional search bar on the home screen.

Apart from that, the update also brings camera improvements to the Nothing Phone (1) such as better image clarity in wide-angle photos, improved colour consistency and more. It also brings the ability to use Glyph as fill light in the camera’s portrait mode. Further, the update improves quality, dynamic range and reduces noise while capturing photos in a low-light environment.

Nothing has also fixed a bunch of bugs and brought performance optimisations with the latest software update. It has fixed the lock screen fingerprint bug, which sometimes hid the fingerprint icon of the smartphone. Next, the standby battery usage has been also optimised. The reliability of the Glyph interface of the smartphone along with the face unlock performance has also been improved and there are other minor bug fixes available as well.

The Nothing Phone (1) has been available for purchase only for the pre-order customers until today when the device will go on open sale at 7PM IST. The starting price of the smartphone is set at Rs 32,999.