Nothing Phone (1) confirmed to feature Snapdragon 778G+, Black variant and detailed specifications surface

As the hype around the Nothing Phone (1) continues to build up and its launch nears, details of the smartphone are slowly breaking cover via a bunch of leaks. Apart from leaks, Nothing CEO Carl Pei is also confirming features of the smartphone and the latest one to get confirmed is the processor of the device which is going to be Snapdragon 778G+.

In an interview with Inputmag, Carl confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be a mid-ranger, sporting the Snapdragon 778G+ processor under the hood. This processor was unveiled by Qualcomm late last year. Nothing says the Snapdragon 778G+ is “custom tuned” for the Phone (1) and claims that Qualcomm launched the 778G+ with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging only for the Phone (1). This may be difficult to believe but no other smartphone with this chipset features the wireless charging functionality.

Separately, WinFuture posted the photos of the Black variant of the Phone (1) which hasn’t been showcased by the company as of yet. Nothing has only revealed the White colour of the Phone (1) but it seems like the brand wanted to keep the black variant a secret till launch. The Phone (1) in black has an identical design to the white one, except of course, the colour.

Next, an Amazon Germany listing says that the Phone (1) will be available in three variants with following prices:

8+128GB – €469.99 (approx Rs 38,000)

8+256GB – €499.99 (approx Rs 41,300)

12+256GB – €549.99 (approx Rs 45,000)

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications leak once again

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar leaked the detailed specifications of the Phone (1) which seem different than what has been tipped earlier. As per him, the Phone (1) features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The device has now been confirmed to feature Snapdragon 778G+. Moreover, the device will come in three variants including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. As for optics, the device comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, there’ll be a 16MP camera sensor.

The device will run on Android 12-based Nothing OS. It will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging support. The device will have stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.