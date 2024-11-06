Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Nothing Phone (2) Released

Nothing is rolling out the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Nothing Phone (2), as it promised earlier last month. The new major software update is based on Android 15 and brings several improvements and new features to Nothing smartphones.

Nothing announced the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Nothing Phone (2) via a Community post. The beta will be available beginning today. One can install it by following the steps below:

Ensure you have installed NOS version 2.6, build number should be Pong-U2.6-241016-1700

Download the following APK and install it from your downloads.

Navigate to Settings > System > Update to Beta version.

Tap “Check for new version” and follow the steps to get started.

If you’re unable to find a new version, or receive an error message, it means that a new version has not yet been made available

As for the full changelog of what’s new in the update, it’s as follows:

Lock screen

New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen.

Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favourite style.

Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.

Smart Drawer

Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access.

For ultimate convenience, you can PIN your favourite apps to the top of the App drawer. No scrolling required.

Quick Settings

Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimised editing experience.

Enhanced widget library design.

Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.

Camera improvements

Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.

Reduced HDR scene processing time.

Optimised portrait effects by fine-tuning blur intensity based on face size.

Boosted camera performance in low-light environments.

Improved zoom slider display.

Enhanced pop-up view

Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.

Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

Pin the pop-up view on the screen EDGE for quick access.

View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.

New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.

Other improvements

Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.

Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

AI-powered selection and prioritisation of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a more efficient experience.

We already tested out these changes last month on our unit of the Nothing Phone (2a) running on Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta. Nothing has already shared the full timeline of the Open Beta rollout for its other devices, including Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 set to receive it next month.