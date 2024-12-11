Nothing Gallery App Now Available on Google Play Store for All Nothing, CMF Phones

Nothing Gallery app, that was previewed a few months back in the launch video of Nothing OS 3.0, is now finally available to download via the Google Play Store. Tailored for Nothing OS 3.0, it is Nothing’s own Gallery App that will come pre-installed on future Nothing and CMF smartphones.

The Google Play Store listing of the Nothing Gallery app states, “Experience the perfect blend of simplicity and elegance with Nothing Gallery, designed to complement the iconic minimalism of Nothing’s aesthetics and the sleek interface of Nothing OS 3.0. Seamlessly browse through your images and videos with a clean, distraction-free interface. Enjoy a streamlined media viewing experience that focuses on what matters most—your content.”

The key features of the app includes:

Simple and intuitive media viewing for photos and videos

Clean design tailored to Nothing OS 3.0

Nothing further notes that it will also introduce more advanced features in the app soon, including AI-powered functionalities, to enhance your media management experience. Despite being tailored for Nothing OS 3.0, the app is installable even on Nothing OS 2.6, so everyone owning a Nothing or CMF smartphone can try out the app.

Once Nothing OS 3.0 stable version ships out, the Nothing Gallery app will be included in the update. Speaking of Nothing OS 3.0, an Open Beta of the version was made available for the CMF Phone 1 recently. The new version of Nothing OS, based on Android 15, brings a load of new features to Nothing devices, such as Shared Widgets, Lock Screen customisation, AI-powered Smart drawer for apps, camera improvements, and much more.