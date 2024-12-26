Nothing Effect: Lava Teases a New Smartphone with LEDs on The Back

Lava has begun teasing a new smartphone with LEDs on the back, likely inspired by Nothing’s devices who have these LEDs as the USP. While the details of the handset are under wraps, Lava has teased the design of the device through a teaser video with a key camera detail.

Lava posted the teaser video and a teaser image on X, showing the rear side of the device. The device could be seen with a dual-camera setup, including the 50MP AI Camera branding. This confirms the specifications of the primary camera. The front of the device was also shown for a brief second with a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor.

The second teaser was posted with the caption “Coming soon to steal the ‘spotlight'” further confirming that the device will have LEDs on the back, within the camera module. The LEDs are arranged uniquely around the camera sensor and the flash, with a dotted pattern on two sides.

There’s no word on when the device will launch, but it should arrive sometime during January, alongside the plethora of other devices from different brands.

The company recently debuted the Lava Blaze Duo 5G. The new device by Lava lies in the budget segment with the standout feature being the secondary AMOLED Display on the back of the phone. The Lava Blaze Duo 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution curved AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate.

The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth, Widevine L1, and supports HDR 10+. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G packs a dual-rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony primary lens with OIS, accompanied by a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.