Nothing Ear 1 price to increase in India starting November 10

Nothing has confirmed that the price of the Nothing Ear 1 is set to increase in November.

Nothing, Carl Pei’s hardware venture launched its first-ever product in July. Its first TWS earbuds, Nothing Ear 1, were introduced with a price tag of Rs 5,999 in India. But as per new information from the company, a price hike for the Ear 1 has been scheduled for November.

Starting 10 November 2021, the price for ear (1) will be Rs 6,999. The increase in price is because of a rise in costs of select components and the production processes. Nothing also confirms that the new price in India will remain lower than the global price of ear (1).

Further, the company states that the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart ends on 23rd October during which the earbuds have been selling for Rs 5,499. This means that this week will be the appropriate time to buy ear (1) before the price increases on 10 November.

With up to 34 hours of playtime with the case, an 11.6mm driver, and Active Noise Cancellation, the company has shipped over 1,00,000 units of ear (1) globally since mid-August.

During our review of the Ear 1, we found the design of the earbuds to be attractive. The case and earbuds are transparent to some extent but not 100 percent. The stem of Earbuds is transparent on one side, and on other side, though transparent, appears black.

On the other hand, earbuds are made of hard white plastic. The placement of mics, internals, and magnets on the stem used for charging is neatly done and will grab attention. The app is quite neat and clean, but we felt that an equalizer would have been handy instead of the preset option.

