Nothing's first product is called 'Ear 1'

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2021 3:05 pm

Nothing's first product is an audio accessory and is going to be called 'Ear 1'.
After announcing his own company back in late October of 2020, Carl Pei is finally ready to show what 'Nothing' has worked on these past months. The first product from the company is going to be an audio accessory as has been speculated in the past and it is going to be called 'Ear 1'.

 

Ear 1 is set to launch in June as per the blog post on the company's website. The design of the earphones has still been kept under the wraps but the product will have a unique look along with enhanced functionality. 

 

"Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come", reads the blog post. 

 

The company sheds some light on why it went with earphones as its first product by saying "it believed the earphones market was begging for differentiation, a space where it can elevate design and deliver value". "Additionally, as an area of hyper-growth, the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories", the blog post notes.

 

We last heard from 'Nothing' back in late February when the company's CEO made an announcement regarding its new founding partner, which is the Stockholm-based industrial design firm Teenage Engineering. 'Teenage Engineering' is known for its craftsmanship and specialisation in industrial design. 

 

At that time, Nothing also announced the appointment of Manu Sharma as Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India. Sharma was previously at Samsung as the Vice President - Head of Product Strategy.

