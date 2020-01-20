  • 12:35 Jan 20, 2020

Nokia TA-1207 gets certified, may launch as Nokia 1.3

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 20, 2020 12:31 pm

Two more variants of Nokia 1.3 aka Nokia TA-1207, single-SIM TA-1216 and dual-SIM TA-1205 have passed FCC certification.

A new budget Nokia phone with model number TA-1207 has been spotted on the FCC certification listing. This certification hints that HMD Global is gearing up to launch another affordable phone. It is likely that this budget phone will be Nokia 1.3.

As per the FCC documents, the Nokia 1.3 will measure 146.56 x 70.46 millimetres. Based on these dimensions, the phone is likely to be featuring a display size of somewhere around 5.7 to 5.8-inches.

The FCC listing also revealed that the phone will pack a 2920mAh battery. This means that the alleged Nokia 1.3 will feature a 3,000mAh battery officially.  Apart from this, two more variants of Nokia 1.3 aka Nokia TA-1207, single-SIM TA-1216 and dual-SIM TA-1205 have passed FCC certification. The FCC listing was first spotted by NokiaPowerUser.Nokia 1.3

We have earlier reported about a possible Nokia 1.3 variant with model number TA-1213 spotted on Bluetooth certification site and powered by Snapdragon 215 processor.

There's little else that is known about the upcoming Nokia 1.3, but more details should appear as launch date nears. Meanwhile, the company recently launched Nokia 2.3 in India for Rs 8,199.

 

Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor.  It runs Android 9.0 Pie and it has a 4000mAh battery.

 

The Android One smartphone features a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock. It has 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD.

