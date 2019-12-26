Alleged Nokia 1.3 gets certified, could be company's next entry-level phone

Nokia 1.3 will have support for Bluetooth 4.2.

Seems like HMD Global is gearing up to launch another affordable phone. A new Nokia phone with model number TA-1213 has been spotted on Bluetooth certification site. The phone in question is said to be Nokia 1.3.



As per the Bluetooth listing, the Nokia TA-1213 has been listed to support Bluetooth 4.2. Also, the phone is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 series processor, hinting that the phone is an affordable one. Reports suggest it could be Qualcomm 215 processor.



Rest of the specifications and details about the Nokia 1.3 smartphone is not known yet, but we can expect HMD Global to launch it soon.



The company has recently launched Nokia 2.3 in India for Rs 8,199 and it will be available for purchase from December 27. The latest Android One phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor. It has 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD.





Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9.0 Pie and it has a 4000mAh battery. It features a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor.



