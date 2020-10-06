Nokia Smart TVs launched, price starts at Rs 12,999

Flipkart has launched a range of new Smart TVs by Nokia including UHD and FHD resolution models.

Flipkart, the e-commerce service is launching a range of new TVs under the Nokia branding which are powered by sound by Onkyo.

This range will mark Nokia’s entry into the mainstream screen sizes with variants of 32-inch priced at Rs.12,999 and 43-inch priced at Rs.22,999 in HD ready and Full HD resolution respectively, along with 43-inch priced at Rs.28,999, 50-inch priced at Rs.33,999, 55-inch priced at 39,999 and 65-inch priced at Rs.59,999 in Ultra HD range.

These new Nokia Smart TVs are made in India and will be available starting 15th October as a part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart has partnered with Onkyo, a leading Japanese brand with superior audio expertise to power the audio needs in the new range of Nokia Smart TVs. The TVs have 6D Sound experience and Onkyo soundbar which are certified by Onkyo home theater system and also support Dolby Audio.

The new Nokia Smart TV range also comes with a diamond-cut bezel design, micro dimming, MaxBrite display and advanced contrast ratio technology to ensure superior and life-like viewing quality and display.

It is additionally equipped with Pronto Focal AI Engine which enables the AI experience in pictures, sound, and interaction for a seamless TV-viewing experience. The device runs on Android 9 Pie.

Nokia is also partnering with Spotify to provide exciting offers to the consumers.

The 48W sound power (30W Speakers + 18W tweeters) is present only in 50”,55” and 65” models. There is 39W sound power (24W Speakers + 15W tweeters) in 32” and 43” models.

There is 2GB RAM and 16GB storage in UHD Range (43”, 50”, 55”, 65”) and 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB Storage in 32” HD and 43” FHD models. The TVs have built-in WiFi and Bluetooth and have 3 USB ports along with 2 HDMI ports.