  • 20:59 Mar 12, 2020

Advertisement

Nokia revises its Android 10 update schedule due to Coronavirus

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2020 11:47 am

Latest News

HMD Global says the coronavirus outbreak is the reason the initial Android 10 roadmap has not worked out for some devices.
Advertisement

HMD Global has announced a change in schedule for the roll-out of Android 10 for its some phones due to Coronavirus. The new schedule shows that the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus have already been updated to Android 10.

As per the old schedule Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 were to get the update in Q1 2020. The new Android 10 roadmap reveals that only the Nokia 2.2 will be updated this quarter. Other phones will get Android 10 within Q2 2020 now.

Nokia

HMD Global says the coronavirus outbreak is the reason the initial Android 10 roadmap has not worked out for some devices. The new schedule reveals that Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco will receive the update in late Q1 2020 or early Q2 2020.

In Mid Q2 2020, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 1 Plus will receive the update while in late Q2 2020, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 1 will be updated to android 10.

Nokia 7.1 receives Android 10 update

Nokia 6.1 Plus finally gets Android 10 update

Nokia 7 Plus receives Android 10 update

HMD Global announces Android 10 update for Nokia 6.1

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T receive new OxygenOS update

Infinix S5 Pro first sale to be held tomorrow via Flipkart

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with Snapdragon 720G, NavIC support launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies