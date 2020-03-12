Nokia revises its Android 10 update schedule due to Coronavirus

HMD Global says the coronavirus outbreak is the reason the initial Android 10 roadmap has not worked out for some devices.

Advertisement

HMD Global has announced a change in schedule for the roll-out of Android 10 for its some phones due to Coronavirus. The new schedule shows that the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus have already been updated to Android 10.



As per the old schedule Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 were to get the update in Q1 2020. The new Android 10 roadmap reveals that only the Nokia 2.2 will be updated this quarter. Other phones will get Android 10 within Q2 2020 now.





HMD Global says the coronavirus outbreak is the reason the initial Android 10 roadmap has not worked out for some devices. The new schedule reveals that Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco will receive the update in late Q1 2020 or early Q2 2020.



In Mid Q2 2020, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 1 Plus will receive the update while in late Q2 2020, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 1 will be updated to android 10.