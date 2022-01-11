Nokia Lite TWS earbuds, Nokia Wired Buds launched in India

HMD Global today announced the launch of Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 and Wired Buds WB 101 in India to strengthen its range of audio accessories. The Nokia Lite Earbuds come with a 6-hour battery life and are equipped with 6mm audio drivers. Nokia Lite and Nokia Wired Buds will be available across Nokia.com, leading offline retail stores and e-commerce platforms in India.

The Nokia Lite Earbuds will be available in the classic Charcoal colour. They will retail for Rs 2799, and consumers can purchase it from Nokia.com, leading offline retail stores and e-commerce platforms. The Nokia Wired Buds will be available in four colour variants of Black, White, Blue and Red at a price of Rs 299.

Nokia Lite Earbuds, Wired Buds Features

The Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 deliver Studio-tuned sound quality as per the brand. These are powered by 6 mm audio drivers. It provides 36 hours of playtime enabled by the two 40 mAh batteries in each bud (with 6 hours playback on single charge) and an additional 30 hours with the 400 mAh battery in the charging case.

The Bluetooth 5.0 allows the earbuds to connect with a wide range of devices. Further, they come with touch controls using which you can make or answer calls, play music, or pause it. These earbuds also support Smart Voice Assistants – Siri and Google Assistant.

The Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 are powered by a 10 mm efficient driver and passive noise isolation features. Further, the in-line mic ensures clarity during voice calls and easy control with a simple press function. The buds also support Smart Voice Assistants – Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

It has an ergonomic design that comprises of angled acoustic tubes for a comfortable fit that comes in 3 sizes. For convenient usage, the Nokia Wired Buds come with a non-tangle soft flat cable, a 135° audio jack for durability and a cable clip for the stability and prevention of noise.