Advertisement

Nokia launches the Nokia 6300 4G, Nokia 8000 4G running on KaiOS

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 12, 2020 10:27 pm

Latest News

Nokia has launched two new feature phones including Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000. Both the phones have 4G connectivity and both of them run on KaiOS.
Advertisement

Just a few days after the rumours came to life, Nokia has announced 2 new feature phones which are the Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G. The Nokia 6300 4G comes in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal and Powder White, and is available in select markets for a global average retail price of 49 EUR (Approx Rs 4,300). The Nokia 8000 4G comes in Onyx, Opal, Citrine and Topaz, and is available in select markets for a global average retail price of 79 EUR (Approx Rs 6,900).

 

Nokia 6300 4G

 

Nokia 6300

Advertisement

Inspired by the original Nokia 6300 and packed with modern essentials in a classic candy bar design, the affordable new Nokia 6300 4G brings WhatsApp to Nokia's lowest price point yet. 

 

You can watch YouTube videos on the device or even share your internet through hotspot. The Nokia 6300 runs on KaiOS and is powered by the Snapdragon 210 processor. It has a polycarbonate body and the device even supports Google Assistant meaning you can just say 'Ok Google' to ask the Google Assistant about anything. 

 

The device has a 2.4-inch QVGA IPA display, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage which is expandable upto 32GB with a Micro-SD card. The phone is backed by a 1500mAh removable battery. It also has a rear VGA camera along with a flash.

 

Nokia 8000 4G

 

Nokia 8000 4G

 

The Nokia 8000 has a glass-like shell with a metalized chrome midframe finish. It has a 2.8-inch QVGA display and runs on KaiOS. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 210 paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage expandable upto 32GB. This phone also has a 2MP rear camera with flash. It is backed by a 1500mAh removable battery.

 

It has pretty much the same features which are present on the Nokia 6300 including WhatsApp, Facebook app support along with the Google Assistant. 

Nokia 10 in the making, suggests reports

Nokia 10 PureView tipped to come with Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 4K Android TV 10 set-top box launched

Nokia 8 V 5G UW announced with 64MP quad rear cameras

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 7 5G launch confirmed, is it a rebranded Realme V5?

Foldable iPhone in the making: Things you should know

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies