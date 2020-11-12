Nokia launches the Nokia 6300 4G, Nokia 8000 4G running on KaiOS

Nokia has launched two new feature phones including Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000. Both the phones have 4G connectivity and both of them run on KaiOS.

Just a few days after the rumours came to life, Nokia has announced 2 new feature phones which are the Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G. The Nokia 6300 4G comes in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal and Powder White, and is available in select markets for a global average retail price of 49 EUR (Approx Rs 4,300). The Nokia 8000 4G comes in Onyx, Opal, Citrine and Topaz, and is available in select markets for a global average retail price of 79 EUR (Approx Rs 6,900).

Nokia 6300 4G

Inspired by the original Nokia 6300 and packed with modern essentials in a classic candy bar design, the affordable new Nokia 6300 4G brings WhatsApp to Nokia's lowest price point yet.

You can watch YouTube videos on the device or even share your internet through hotspot. The Nokia 6300 runs on KaiOS and is powered by the Snapdragon 210 processor. It has a polycarbonate body and the device even supports Google Assistant meaning you can just say 'Ok Google' to ask the Google Assistant about anything.

The device has a 2.4-inch QVGA IPA display, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage which is expandable upto 32GB with a Micro-SD card. The phone is backed by a 1500mAh removable battery. It also has a rear VGA camera along with a flash.

Nokia 8000 4G

The Nokia 8000 has a glass-like shell with a metalized chrome midframe finish. It has a 2.8-inch QVGA display and runs on KaiOS. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 210 paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage expandable upto 32GB. This phone also has a 2MP rear camera with flash. It is backed by a 1500mAh removable battery.

It has pretty much the same features which are present on the Nokia 6300 including WhatsApp, Facebook app support along with the Google Assistant.