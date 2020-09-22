Nokia Earbuds Lite, Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker, HMD Connect Pro announced

HMD Global has launched audio accessories featuring the Nokia Earbuds Lite, and a brand-new Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker with integrated microphone and new protective cases.

Along with the launch of Nokia 2.4 and 3.4, HMD Global has also announced new accessories range and HMD Connect Pro offering enterprises a secure and transparent global data roaming service at the event.



The company has launched audio accessories featuring the Nokia Earbuds Lite, and a brand-new Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker with integrated microphone and new protective cases. The new accessories are all wrapped up in sustainable packaging made from 100% recyclable paper.



The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite are available globally from October for an average global retail price of 59.9 EUR and come in Charcoal, Fjord and Snow.



The Nokia Power Earbuds in the new Polar Night and Fern colours are available now for an average global retail price of 79 EUR.



The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker is available globally starting November for an average global retail price of 34.9 EUR.



The Nokia Clear Case for Nokia 8.3 5G is available now for an average global retail price of 9.9 EUR.



The Nokia Clear Case for Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 will be available globally starting October at an average global retail price of 9.9 EUR.



The Nokia Entertainment Flip Cover for Nokia 3.4 will be available globally starting October at an average global retail price of 24.9 EUR.



HMD Connect Pro will be available for enterprises and enterprise resellers from October 2020 starting with Australia, Finland, France, Indonesia, Italy, Netherlands, UK and US.



Nokia Power Earbuds Lite



The new Nokia Power Earbuds Lite let you take your favourite songs with you wherever you go offering 35h of play time and comfortable design with intuitive touch control giving you easy navigation whether it’s taking calls or skipping tracks.



The IPX7 certification will make them waterproof up to 1m for 30 minutes, meaning you can break a sweat in the gym or run in the rain worry-free, whilst the 6mm graphene speaker drivers give you clear-cut sound.





The original Nokia Power Earbuds are being refreshed with two new colours – Polar Night, inspired by the Nokia 8.3 5G, and a fresh new colour – Mint.



Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker



The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker is designed to be truly portable and will give you up to 4hours of playtime, while the integrated microphone will make group calls on the go easier than ever.



You can also pair two speakers for high-quality stereo audio output. It comes with universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, so you can connect to all your devices.



HMD Connect Pro



With HMD Connect Pro, businesses can obtain SIM cards in bulk, simplify their operations for their various roaming connectivity needs, and benefit from the centralised management console for the whole HMD Connect Pro SIM card fleet – secure connectivity and full and transparent costs across the world.



HMD Connect Pro offers an easier way for businesses to keep their smartphones and other devices connected across the globe. It’s a holistic service for enterprises seeking secure and transparent global roaming coverage. The service offers centralised SIM management, giving cost control and fraud prevention, with securely routed real-time data usage information, live diagnostics and troubleshooting. Plus, it provides flexibility, transparent and competitive billing and a simple yet robust SIM management console at rates that match your usage needs regardless of how many countries your business operates in.





