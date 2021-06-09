Advertisement

Nokia C01 Plus Android 11 Go Edition smartphone announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2021 12:31 pm

The Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
HMD Global has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia C01 Plus Android Go Edition. The smartphone comes with a price tag of RUB 6,490 (roughly Rs 6,600) for the single 1GB + 16GB storage variant. The Nokia C01 Plus comes in Blue and Purple colours and is up for pre-order at the Nokia Russia online store.

 

Nokia C01 Plus Specifications

 

The Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor. The phone is loaded with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia C01 Plus is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is the same 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash. This handset does not have a fingerprint scanner.

 

The Nokia C01 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. It comes with a 3000mAh removable battery that supports 5W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

The phone measures 148 × 71.8 × 9.3 mm and weighs 157 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies