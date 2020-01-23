Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 price slashed in India

Nokia 6.2 has received a price cut of Rs 3500.

Advertisement

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones have received a price cut in India. Nokia 6.2 was launched in India for Rs 15,999 last year. Now the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 3500 and it now retails at Rs 12,499 on Amazon. Flipkart is selling Nokia 6.2 for Rs 13,890.





Nokia 7.2 was launched in India in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs 18,599 and the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,599. The 4GB variant is now priced at Rs 16,599 while the 6GB variant can now be bought at Rs 17,499 from Flipkart. Amazon, on the other hand, is selling the 4GB variant for Rs 15,699 and 6GB variant for Rs 16,695.



Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It comes loaded with a triple-camera setup at the back comprising of a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. It is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging. The phone is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with a dedicated Google Assistant Button.

Advertisement

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Zeiss Optic primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with LED flash. The front camera sports a 20-megapixel Zeiss quad-pixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The phone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and it runs on the Android 9 and it falls under the Android One programme. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor coupled with upto 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support.