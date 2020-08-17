Advertisement

Nokia 5.3 gets listed on the official website, imminent launch in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 17, 2020 12:28 pm

Nokia 5.3 will come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB of internal storage.
We recently exclusively reported HMD Global will announce the Nokia 5.3 smartphone this month in India. Now the phone launch is just round the corner in the country as the device has now been found listed on the company's official website.

To recall, Nokia 5.3 was launched earlier this year along with Nokia 8.3 5G. The key features of the phone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 13-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 4,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a price tag of 189 Euros (approx. Rs 15,080) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour options. As per the listing on Nokia India website, the phone will come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB of internal storage.

 

We reported that along with the launch of Nokia 5.3, the company will also be launching a couple of other smartphones as well. However, the names of other smartphones are not known at the moment.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications


The Nokia 5.3 is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone runs Android 10.

The Nokia 5.3 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Nokia 5.3 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 185 grams.

