Nokia 4.2 now available for Rs 6,999 in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 30, 2019 1:22 pm

Flipkart is still selling Nokia 4.2 for Rs 9,499.
Nokia 4.2 is now available for purchase in the country for Rs 6,499. Nokia 4.2 was launched at Rs 10,990 and it comes in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

 

The phone received a price cut earlier after which the price was reduced to Rs 9,499.  Notably, the new pricing is reflecting only on Amazon India. Flipkart is still selling Nokia 4.2 for Rs 9,499.

To recall, Nokia 4.2 is equipped with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 270ppi pixel density. It is backed by a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with Android One branding and it is backed up by a 3000mAh battery. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot.

