Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 to launch in India on November 26

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 17, 2020 10:16 am

The Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones first made their debut in Europe in September this year and now they are all set to be launched in India as well.
Recently we reported that Nokia 2.4 is launching in India by end of November 2020. Now the brand has teased the launch of the upcoming smartphone on November 26. Alongside, Nokia 3.4 will be also launched in the country.

The official Nokia Mobile India Twitter handle tweeted a launch teaser video for Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 with a caption ‘only 10 days to go’. The tweet clearly suggests that both the smartphones will be officially making their debut in the country on November 26.

Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 expected India price

 

The Nokia 3.4 comes in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options with 3/32GB, 3/64GB and 4/64GB memory and storage configurations starting at an average global retail price of 159 EUR (roughly Rs 13,700). The phone will likely be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 in India.

The Nokia 2.4 comes in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options with 2/32GB and 3/64GB memory and storage configurations starting at an average global retail price of 119 EUR (roughly Rs 10,300). It might be priced below Rs 10,000 in India.

 

Nokia 2.4 specifications



Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 
Nokia 2.4 runs Android 10 which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.


Nokia 3.4 specifications



Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and will come preinstalled with Android 10 OS which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Google Assistant Button as well.

For the cameras, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple camera system with 13MP primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB.

