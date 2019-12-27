  • 17:34 Dec 27, 2019

Nokia 2.3 goes on sale in India for Rs 8,199

December 27, 2019 4:36 pm

Nokia 2.3 which was launched in India recently is now available for sale for Rs 8,199. It can be purchased from the official Nokia India e-shop, authorised retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG outlets across the country.

 

The launch offers include benefits worth up to 7,200 for Reliance Jio users if they make a recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The benefit includes Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio along with discount worth Rs 2,000 from Zoomcar and vouchers worth Rs 3,000 from Cleartrip. 

The company is also offering a one-year replacement guarantee for customers who buy the Nokia 2.3 on or before March 31. Under this, the brand will replace the unit if a customer notices any hardware failure or a manufacturing defect in the phone.

 

Recollecting some key specifications, Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.  It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor.

 

Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9.0 Pie which is said to be upgradable to Android 10. It has a 4000mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life.The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD.

 

The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button. It measures 157.69 x 75.41 x 8.68mm and the weight is 183 grams. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

 

