Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G feature phones announced

The Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G feature 2.4-inch QQVGA LCD Display with 320 x 240 pixels resolution.

Advertisement

HMD Global has today announced the launch of its new Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 feature phones. Nokia 215 4G is priced at CNY 289 (roughly Rs. 3,140) in China and it comes in Turquoise and Black colour options.



Nokia 225 4G is listed on Amazon UK with a price tag of GBP 44.99 (roughly Rs. 4,290). It comes in Classic Blue, Black, and Metallic Gold colour options.



Both the feature phones come with the same set of specifications except the camera. Nokia 225 4G features a VGA snapper on the back while the Nokia 215 4G doesn't come with any camera.



The Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G feature 2.4-inch QQVGA LCD Display with 320 x 240 pixels resolution. The phones have 64MB RAM, 128MB storage and expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD.



Both the phones come with a polycarbonate body, wireless FM Radio, music player, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB and a LED torchlight. The phones have a 1200 mAh removable battery.



The phones measure 124.74 x 51.02 x 13.71mm and the weight is 91 grams. In addition, the Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G comes pre-installed with the classic game “Snake” along with other games.