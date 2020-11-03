Nokia 10 PureView tipped to come with Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display

Nokia 10 PureView will be released in the second half of the next year.

HMD Global is working on a new flagship smartphone that is tipped to launch next year. Now as per a new report, the brand will be launching the Nokia 10 PureView which is still in the development stage. The report also mentions some of the Nokia 10 PureView specifications.



According to Nokiapoweruser, Nokia 10 PureView will be released in the second half of the next year. It will come with Sapphire glass display. The report also says that it will have a stainless-steel frame. The phone is expected to feature a multi-camera setup with Zeiss optics, like the recent Nokia flagships.



For performance, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 875 SoC. It is expected that Qualcomm will launch the Snapdragon 875 SoC at the Qualcomm Summit in December 2020.



Nokia 10 PureView will be a successor to the unannounced Nokia 9.3 PureView. HMD Global is yet to make an official announcement about Nokia 10 PureView.



Nokia 9.3 PureView will reportedly launch in November. Alongside the Nokia 9.3 PureView, the Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 smartphones are also expected to launch.





As per previous leaks, Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone would have a bezel-less 120Hz display and an upgraded selfie camera with 32-megapixel or 48-megapixel resolution. Nokia 9.3 PureView could be arriving with an under-display camera. On the rear it might have a 108-megapixel camera with 8K recording support. The phone may lack support for 3.5mm audio jack and it may carry support for wireless charging.