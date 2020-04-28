Noise Shots X5 Pro wireless Bluetooth earphones launched in India for Rs 4,999

The Noise Shots X5 Pro earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity to devices.

Wearable brand Noise has launched the company’s latest true wireless earbuds called Noise Shots X5 Pro in India for Rs 4999. The Noise Shots X5 Pro are now available at company's official e-store, gonoise.com. It will soon be available from other online retailers and leading marketplaces. It comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and comes in Charcoal Grey colour.



The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity to devices. The company claims to offer 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also comes with a charging case of 2200mAh battery that offers an additional 150 hours of playback time (18 more recharges). The case can also reverse-charge any devices plugged into it.



The Noise Shots X5 Pro earphones also have built-in smart touch controls to play or pause music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls as well, without having to take your phone out of your pocket. For hands-free control, the Noise Shots X5 Pro feature support for AI voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS.

The earphones are IPX7 rated for water resistance which means it can resist minor splashes, light rain or sweat from workouts. It has 6mm graphene speaker drivers and a new Qualcomm chipset that brings AptX & AAC support for Hi-Fi audio.

Earlier this year, Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds were launched with a price tag of Rs 2,499. Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds give up to 6 hours of playback time. It also comes with a charging case of 400mAh battery that offers an additional 12 hours of backup. This means that one can get up to 18 hours of backup with the wireless earbuds. The TWS comes with IPX5 certification making it water-resistant. It comes with loaded with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option.



