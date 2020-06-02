Advertisement

Noise Shots Nuvo wireless Bluetooth earphones launched in India for Rs 2,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2020 3:38 pm

Latest News

The Noise Shots Nuvo earphones are now available at Amazon India and gonoise.com.
Advertisement

Noise, a wearable brand,  has launched the company’s latest true wireless earphones called Noise Shots Nuvo in India for Rs 2999. The earphones are now available at Amazon India and gonoise.com. It comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and comes in Stealth Black colour.

The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity to devices. The company claims that the earbuds deliver up to 4 hours of standalone playback. The 800mAh battery in the case offers 32 hours of total backup, while 10-minute charging provides 80 minutes playback.

The Noise Shots Nuvo earphones also have built-in smart touch controls to adjust volume, receive or reject calls and control playback without having to take your phone out of your pocket. For hands-free control, they feature support for AI voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS.

The earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance which means it can resist minor splashes, light rain or sweat from workouts. It has 6mm drivers for crisp audio and the earbuds are quite lightweight weighing just 4.8g each earbud.

Recently, Noise Shots Rush true wireless earbuds were launched in India for Rs 3,999. The latest earbuds from Noise are designed for sports. The earbuds come with an ergonomic silicone ear-hook and IPX5 rating. The earbuds also feature 80ms ultra low-latency mode and comes with full touch controls for playback, voice assistant, volume control and calls. They deliver up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Noise Shots XO truely wireless earbuds launched for Rs 5,499

Noise Shots Neo wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

Noise Shots X5 Pro wireless Bluetooth earphones launched in India for Rs 4,999

Noise Shots Rush true wireless earbuds launched in India

Latest News from Noise

You might like this

Tags: Noise Shots Nuvo Noise Shots Nuvo launch Noise Shots Nuvo specs Noise Shots Nuvo price Noise Shots Nuvo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo TWS Neo earbuds launched with Bluetooth 5.2, 14.2mm driver and low-latency gaming

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch on June 11

Skullcandy introduces new range of wireless earbuds

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies