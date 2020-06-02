Noise Shots Nuvo wireless Bluetooth earphones launched in India for Rs 2,999

The Noise Shots Nuvo earphones are now available at Amazon India and gonoise.com.

Noise, a wearable brand, has launched the company’s latest true wireless earphones called Noise Shots Nuvo in India for Rs 2999. The earphones are now available at Amazon India and gonoise.com. It comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and comes in Stealth Black colour.



The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity to devices. The company claims that the earbuds deliver up to 4 hours of standalone playback. The 800mAh battery in the case offers 32 hours of total backup, while 10-minute charging provides 80 minutes playback.



The Noise Shots Nuvo earphones also have built-in smart touch controls to adjust volume, receive or reject calls and control playback without having to take your phone out of your pocket. For hands-free control, they feature support for AI voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS.



The earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance which means it can resist minor splashes, light rain or sweat from workouts. It has 6mm drivers for crisp audio and the earbuds are quite lightweight weighing just 4.8g each earbud.



Recently, Noise Shots Rush true wireless earbuds were launched in India for Rs 3,999. The latest earbuds from Noise are designed for sports. The earbuds come with an ergonomic silicone ear-hook and IPX5 rating. The earbuds also feature 80ms ultra low-latency mode and comes with full touch controls for playback, voice assistant, volume control and calls. They deliver up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge.