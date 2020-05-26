Noise Shots Rush true wireless earbuds launched in India

The company has introduced Noise Shots Rush sports wireless earbuds in the country for Rs 3,999.

Noise has today announced the launch of new wireless earbuds in India. The company has introduced Noise Shots Rush sports wireless earbuds in the country for Rs 3,999.

The wireless earbuds are available in Charcoal Black, Quick Silver and Wine Red colour options and it will be available from the company’s official website starting from today. The latest earbuds from Noise are designed for sports. The earbuds come with an ergonomic silicone ear-hook that the company claims make it secure to wear during sports activities and it is comfortable as well.

The earbuds come with IPX5 rating making it water-resistant and rain-proof. It is loaded with 3 built-in presents including pop, rock and classic modes. The earbuds also feature 80ms ultra low-latency mode that provides smoother transmission from the phone to earphones with minimal audio lag. The Noise Shots Rush comes with full touch controls for playback, voice assistant, volume control and calls. The company claims that the earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge and it can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life with a charging case.

Previously, the company introduced Noise Shots X5 Pro wireless Bluetooth earphones in India for Rs 4,999. The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity to devices. The company claims to offer 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also comes with a charging case of 2200mAh battery that offers an additional 150 hours of playback time (18 more recharges). The case can also reverse-charge any devices plugged into it.