Noise launches for Champ 2 smartwatch for kids at Rs 2499

Noise has today strengthened its product portfolio for children. The brand has launched Noise Champ 2, a smartwatch especially designed for children between the age of 5 – 12 years.

Noise Champ 2 is priced at Rs 2499 and will be available via Flipkart and GoNoise.com starting today. The watch comes in Frozen Blue, Kitty Pink, Mickey Black, and Iron Red colours.

Noise Champ 2 Features

Noise Champ 2 comes with smart modes like heart rate tracking in Exam mode and Smart Always on Display in School mode, DND, etc. for students to stay focused and keep distractions at bay. The lightweight smartwatch comes with IP68 waterproof, up to 7 days of battery life and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Noise Champ 2 brings many distinct features for kids and their parents who have been struggling to manage their kids’ schedules, build healthy habits. It keeps a track of their overall development without their children getting distracted. The School Mode allows parents to lock the display on the watch face screen where the kids can only view time and won’t have access to further features.

The brand has also introduced a Smart Always on Display in the School Mode which keeps the display on for one min and then switches off. Another feature is Heart Tracking in the Exam Mode using which parents can keep a check on how calm or anxious their kids get during the exam.

Further, Noise Champ 2 equips a scheduler with habit formation reminders, enabling parents to build healthy habits such as drinking water, washing hands, stepping outdoors, brushing teeth, etc. among kids in a smarter way.

This smartwatch comes with advanced health trackers that monitor heart rate, SPO2 levels, breathing, and sleep patterns. It gives a health assessment score to objectively evaluate fitness levels. It comes with a colourful watch UI, 15 sports modes, 150+ watch faces, and inbuilt games that will give kids multiple options to customise their watch while keeping them busy.

In addition, the smartwatch also offers normal, party, concert, relaxing, and calming theme lights to complement every mood. The quantification of health parameters like the number of steps taken reinforces confidence in children and motivates them to be more active. Parents can pair it with the NoiseFit Sync app and can use it to also keep a track of their children’s location which can go a long way in calming parental anxieties and avoiding mishaps.