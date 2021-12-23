Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch launched: Price, Specifications

Noise, popular for its audio products and wearables, has launched the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, the company’s latest smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, 7-bay battery life, a 24/7 heart rate monitor and more. There are a total of 60 sports modes available with the watch.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 comes with an introductory price of Rs 4,499 and is listed on Amazon India. Originally, the watch costs Rs 5,999. The watch will go on sale starting today at 12 noon on Amazon. You can purchase the new smartwatch in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Navy Gold, and Olive Green colour options.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is the successor to the ColorFit Ultra smartwatch, which was launched in July this year in India.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Specs and Features

The smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368×448 pixels resolution. Further, the display offers a pixel density of 326 ppi. It has an always-on display feature and a stainless steel build. You also get access to an Sp02 monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, and Sleep monitor.

In addition, there are over 60 sports modes to choose from including running sport, cycling, indoor sports and outdoor sports.

The watch packs a 180mAh battery and is claimed to last up to 7 and 20 days of usage under typical and standby modes respectively. Besides, it has IP68 water-resistant certification as well. There are 100+ customisable and cloud-based watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference.

Recently, Noise launched Noise Beads TWS earbuds in India. The new Noise Beads are priced at Rs 3,499, while they are currently being sold at Rs 1,499 as a part of an introductory offer. The product has a standard 1-year warranty and comes in Black, White, and Grey colour options. It will be available on Amazon starting 12pm (noon) on December 24.