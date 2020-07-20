Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch to launch soon in India

The brand has announced that it will be launching Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch in the country soon.

Noise, an accessory maker, has revealed that it will soon launch a new smartwatch in India. The brand has announced that it will be launching Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch in the country soon.

The upcoming smartwatch will be exclusively available on Amazon for purchase. The e-commerce giant has put a teaser that reveals some key information. The teaser image reveals the brand ambassador Rohit Sharma wearing the new smartwatch. Furthermore, the landing page has revealed that the smartwatch will come with built-in GPS.

The watch will come with a high-resolution display as well. Furthermore, it will come with customizable watch faces as well. The smartwatch will come with cloud-based watch faces as well, which will be available via an OTA update in the coming weeks after the launch. The smartwatch is expected to launch in India in the first week of August.

Moving on, the smartwatch will come with a similar design language as seen in the Noise Colorfit Pro 2 smartwatch. This means that it will come with a square display and it will come with two physical buttons as well. The smartwatch is expected to come with a 1.4-inch LCD full-touch display.

The smartwatch is also said to feature 24/7 heart rate and sleep monitoring sensors. Additionally, the smartwatch is reported to come with ID, text and social media notifications and music playback control. The Noise Colorfit Nav will feature IP68 certification making water and dust resistant and it will be available in two colour options.



Previously, the brand introduced Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds in the country for Rs 2,499. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10m for connectivity to devices. The company claims that they deliver up to 5 hours of standalone playback. The 400mAh battery in the case offers 20 hours of total backup and the case supports USB Type-C charging.