Noise Shots Ergo True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds launched for Rs 2,499

The Noise Shots Ergo comes in Stealth Black and Pearl White colours and are now available at Flipkart and gonoise.com.

Advertisement

Noise has today announced the launch of new wireless earbuds in India. The company has introduced Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds in the country for Rs 2,499.



The Noise Shots Ergo comes in Stealth Black and Pearl White colours and are now available at Flipkart and gonoise.com. It comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty



The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10m for connectivity to devices. The company claims that they deliver up to 5 hours of standalone playback. The 400mAh battery in the case offers 20 hours of total backup and the case supports USB Type-C charging.



The Noise Shots Ergo also have built-in smart touch controls to adjust volume, receive or reject calls and control playback without having to take your phone out of your pocket. For hands-free control, they feature support for AI voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS.



The earbuds are IPX7 rating for water resistance from sweat and rain. The dimensions of Noise Shots Ergo are 40.8 mm x 29.2 mm x 64.4 mm and weight is 40 grams.



Previously, the company introduced Noise Shots Nuvo in India for Rs 2,999. With Bluetooth 5.0, the earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance and it has 6mm drivers. The 800mAh battery in the case offers 32 hours of total backup, while 10-minute charging provides 80 minutes playback. They also have built-in smart touch controls.