Advertisement

Noise Shots Ergo True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds launched for Rs 2,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 12:01 pm

Latest News

The Noise Shots Ergo comes in Stealth Black and Pearl White colours and are now available at Flipkart and gonoise.com.
Advertisement

Noise has today announced the launch of new wireless earbuds in India. The company has introduced Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds in the country for Rs 2,499.

The Noise Shots Ergo comes in Stealth Black and Pearl White colours and are now available at Flipkart and gonoise.com. It comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty

The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10m for connectivity to devices. The company claims that they deliver up to 5 hours of standalone playback. The 400mAh battery in the case offers 20 hours of total backup and the case supports USB Type-C charging.
Noise Shots Ergo
The Noise Shots Ergo also have built-in smart touch controls to adjust volume, receive or reject calls and control playback without having to take your phone out of your pocket. For hands-free control, they feature support for AI voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS.

The earbuds are IPX7 rating for water resistance from sweat and rain. The dimensions of Noise Shots Ergo are 40.8 mm x 29.2 mm x 64.4 mm and weight is 40 grams.

Previously, the company introduced Noise Shots Nuvo in India for Rs 2,999. With Bluetooth 5.0, the earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance and it has 6mm drivers. The 800mAh battery in the case offers 32 hours of total backup, while 10-minute charging provides 80 minutes playback. They also have built-in smart touch controls.

Noise Shots XO truely wireless earbuds launched for Rs 5,499

Noise Shots Neo wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

Noise Shots X5 Pro wireless Bluetooth earphones launched in India for Rs 4,999

Noise Shots Rush true wireless earbuds launched in India

Noise Shots Nuvo wireless Bluetooth earphones launched in India for Rs 2,999

Latest News from Noise

You might like this

Tags: Noise Shots Ergo Noise Shots Ergo launch Noise Shots Ergo specs Noise Shots Ergo price Noise

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi to launch new electric toothbrush in India soon

BoAt Airdopes 441 true wireless earbuds launched at Rs 2,499

Oppo Band launched with SpO2 Sensor, 14-day battery life

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies