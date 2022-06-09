Noise Buds VS104 TWS launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Noise has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called the Noise Buds VS104. These True Wireless earbuds come with up to 30 hours of battery life, 13mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 and more. Let’s see the pricing, availability and features of the new Noise TWS.

Pricing and Availability

The new Noise Buds VS104 are priced at a special launch price of Rs 999. The product has a standard 1-year warranty and comes in four colour options. These include Black, White, Green, and Blue. It will be available on Amazon starting 12PM (noon) on June 14. Additionally, the TWS will also have a discount of Rs 104 for the first 140 minutes i.e till 1:44 PM IST.

Noise Buds VS104 Features and Specifications

The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for a 10-meter-long wireless range. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices and supports Google Assistance and Siri. Also, these earbuds are equipped with an Instacharge feature. The brand claims that 10 minutes of charging the earbuds will offer 1 movie playtime.

ALSO READ: Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

The device can be recharged through its Type C USB charging port. Moreover, each earbud is claimed to offer 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. In addition, the total playback time of the earbuds with the charging case is claimed to be up to 30 hours.

Moreover, these earbuds also feature Hyper Sync technology. This allows you to instantly connect to your paired device as soon as you open the charging case. In addition, they have support for touch controls as well to play or pause music just by a touch on the earphones.

The buds feature a 13mm driver setup with TruBass technology. Lastly, the earbuds has case with LED lights to indicate the charging level of the earbuds.