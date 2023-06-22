Noise Buds VS103 Pro launched in India with ANC: Check Price, Features

Noise has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India, called the Buds VS103 Pro. The new buds from the homegrown brand support Active Noise Cancellation up to 25dB and have a playback time of up to 40 hours. Read further to know more about the latest TWS earbuds from Noise.

Noise Buds VS103 Pro: Price

The Buds VS103 Pro is available in varied colour options – Jet Black, Ivory White, and Forest Green. It can be purchased on Amazon and Noise’ own website at a price of Rs 2,099.

Noise Buds VS103 Pro: Features

The new TWS from Noise offer a playtime of up to 40 hours and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 25 dB. Further, the TWS come with a Instacharg technology that is claimed to offer up to 150 minutes of playback with a quick 10-minute charge.

Next, the buds equip a Quad Mic system and ENC (Environmental noise cancellation) technology so that calls go through clearly.

The TWS also boasts a gaming mode that can bring down the latency. It is further equipped with Bluetooth version 5.2 and 10mm driver for immersive sound quality. There’s also support for HyperSync technology ensuring seamless pairing of earbuds as soon as you open the case.

The Buds VS103 Pro powers up with a USB Type-C connector. The earbuds are designed with IPX5 water resistance feature, ensuring they can be used safely during workouts or in proximity to water.