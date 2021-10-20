Noise announces 5-day long Diwali Sale with up to 70 per cent discount

Noise has announced a five-day-long Diwali sale offering up to 70% off on MRP of the products listed on the Noise website. The sale will be commencing on 20th October 2021 and will be live till midnight of 25th October 2021.

The sale is announced with several special offers including additional bank discounts for the five days.

During the Noise Diwali sale, products such as ColorFit Ultra and ColorFit Brio will be priced under Rs 3000 with additional discounts. The exciting range of TWS earbuds will be also priced under Rs 1000 such as Air Buds Mini at Rs 999, Air Buds Mini+ at Rs 1699.

The Diwali sale on Noise’ range of hearable and wearable products can only be availed on the website with an additional 10% discount for HDFC credit cardholders (terms and conditions are applied). The special sale will entail a spin the wheel live discount, exciting contests for additional discounts and other attractive offers.

Commenting on the sale, Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder said, “We are extremely excited to announce our website wide Diwali sale and become a part of our customer’s festivities and celebrations. The customers are typically enthusiastic about Diwali offers as they start exploring gifting options and buy new products for themselves. We have launched a wide variety of wearables and hearables this year, which will be all on sale in the spirit of Diwali. This is our way of extending gratitude and wishing our customers a very Happy Diwali this season.”