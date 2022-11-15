Noise Air Buds 2 coming soon, BoAt Airdopes 100 TWS launched in India

Noise is all set to launch the Air Buds 2 TWS in India soon. The Indian audio brand has unveiled the specifications as well as the design of the Air Buds 2. Separately, BoAt has launched its Airdopes 100 TWS earbuds in India that have a semi-in-ear design and can provide up to 50-hours of playback time.

BoAt Airdopes 100 Features, Price

The boAt Airdopes 100 TWS Earbuds will be available for Rs 1,299 at boat-lifestyle.com and Flipkart starting today. It will be available in Sapphire Blue, Opal Black, and Emerald Green colours.

The BoAt Airdopes 100 pack 10mm dynamic drivers which are developed by boAt Labs to produce boAt Signature Sound. For calling, you get quad microphones and ENX technology. Apart from that, there’s Bluetooth 5.2 alongside Insta Wake N Pair technology using which the buds can connect as soon as you open the lid of the case.

For gamers, there’s a Beast mode which drops down the latency to just 50ms. Via touch controls, users can change music, access the assistant, adjust the volume, and answer calls.

The earbuds can go for 10 hours on a single charge and up to 50 hours with the case. The Airdopes 100 can get 60 minutes of playback time with 5 minutes of charge via a USB-C port. Lastly, these earbuds come with an IPX4 resistance rating.

Noise Air Buds 2 Features

Noise has revealed the features and specifications of the Air Buds 2 which have a semi in-ear design while the case has a translucent lid. The sound is handled by 13mm drivers whereas they connect with devices via Bluetooth 5.3. Environmental Noise Cancellation is also supported by the earbuds for calling.

The company claims that the Air Buds 2 can provide up to 40 hours of audio playback when paired with the case. The Noise Air Buds 2 feature a USB Type-C connector and Instacharge technology where you can get 4 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. There is also IPX4-level water resistance for protection against splashes and sweat.