Advertisement

Nissan's Hyundai Venue rival launch pushed to next year

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2020 3:33 pm

Latest News

The company was expected to launch its micro-SUV in the country before end of 2020.
Advertisement

Nissan has reportedly decided to push the launch timeline for its Magnite SUV in India. The company was expected to unveil the product around the festive period this year, but according to sources quoted by Autocar, the SUV won't be launching this year. Instead, Nissan could line up the model for an early 2021 launch. Nissan operates out of the same production plant with Reanult. But owing to the pandemic, the company had to restrain its operations, and even the market trends suggest people might not be buying in the coming months. 

 

All these reasons seem to have prompted Nissan to delay the launch of Magnite. This means Renault will be able to launch its version of the SUV called Kiger in the country sometime later this year. Compared to Renault, Nissan has more to gain from success of Magnite. The company has failed to deliver market-leading products for a long time now. Many in the industry believe Magnite is their last hope of continuing business in the Indian market. 

Advertisement

 

This SUV has been teased over the past few months, giving us a glimpse into the exciting microSUV the company has worked on, keeping the Indian conditions and buyers in mind. It's easy to see everyone comparing the Magnite with Hyundai Venue, which also sits in the same category. In addition to these, Tata Motors is also expected to launch its microSUV that will sit below the Nexon SUV. This model was showcased as HBX at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year. 

 

But coming back to Nissan, the launch delay of Magnite means it has only got Kicks SUV to market for buyers in the country for this year. We're hoping the upcoming SUV is priced below Rs 6 lakh, packed with features, offered in multiple variants to become appealing to consumers. The Japanese car maker needs to make the best use of this product to live up to the expectations of the buyers. Most people are nowadays going for these SUVs instead of hatchbacks or sedans. The price vs size factor has played a big part in that, and response to Venue is a good way to judge the buyer's preference. 

Kia Seltos SUV launched with new features, colour options

Hyundai Creta leads sales chart for May 2020 in India

New-look Mahindra Thar automatic variant confirmed

Latest News from Nissan

You might like this

Tags: Nissan Nissan Kicks SUV Renault COVID-19 auto sector Nissan Magnite launch delay Hyundai Venue price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Renault takes Captur SUV off shelves in India, not listed on website

Triumph Motorcycles launched Tiger 900 adventure bikes in India

MG Motors begins production of Hector Plus SUV in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies