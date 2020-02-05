  • 18:00 Feb 05, 2020

Nikon Z 50 mirrorless camera launched in India featuring a 20.9-megapixel sensor

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2020 5:06 pm

The new Nikon Z 50 is available for sale across the country starting February 5, 2020.
Nikon has today announced the launch of its new Z series mirrorless camera in India -Z 50. The Nikon Z 50 is priced at Rs 72,995 for body-only. The new Nikon Z 50 is available for sale across the country starting February 5, 2020.

The Z 50 with a one-lens kit with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens will be available for Rs 85,995 while the two-lens kit with both the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses can be purchased for Rs 1,05,995).

These lenses are also available for purchase at MRP of Rs 31,450 for NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR and Rs 26,450 for NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR.

The Nikon Z 50 comes with a 20.88-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with Nikon DX-format, hybrid-AF autofocus and Eye-AF. Adopting the same hybrid autofocus (AF) system as the Z 7 and the Z 6, the Z 50 comes equipped with one of the first Nikon CMOS sensors that incorporates phase-detection AF.

The Z 50 can record 4K videos at 120p slow-motion, time-lapse and interval timer modes with in-camera video trimming and up to 20 Creative Picture Controls. The camera offers built-in stabilisation for smooth footage while shooting Full HD or 4K videos. The camera is powered by an EXPEED 6 image-processing engine with a high standard sensitivity of up to ISO 51,200 for low light conditions.

Creators can also shoot with the camera’s extensive functions such as Creative Picture Control, Scene modes and Special Effects, even while checking the resulting image through the monitor or EVF. Effects can be applied to both still images and videos, enabling users to easily express the exact vision they have in their mind, according to the situation.

There’s a 3.2-inch flip-down LCD touchscreen which can be used for selfies and vlogging. The camera is also leaded with a 2360k-dot electronic viewfinder offering a 209-point Hybrid AF System and coverage of approximately 87 percent horizontally and 85 percent vertically.

Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth and a UHS-I SD card slot. The camera can be connected to smartphones using the SnapBridge app for sharing images and videos with friends, families and followers. This allows creators to easily transfer images and movies, utilise location and date information, browse for images from a smartphone, add credit information, automatic image upload to Nikon Image Space, and even shoot remotely.

Commenting on the launch, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India said “The new Z 50 is a compact wonder with high-performance camera designed around Nikon’s revolutionary Z mount, the widest lens mount of any comparable camera system. The Z 50 inherits the quality, durability and ergonomics of the Z 7 and Z 6 but in a more agile form, making it perfect for content creators on the go. Engineered with built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and advanced image and video-making options, the camera’s lightweight yet durable body and the ideal price range makes it a preferred choice for photography, videography enthusiasts and content creators.”

