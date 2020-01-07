Nikon D780 FX-format camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 1,98,995

The Nikon D780 comes with a price tag of Rs 198,995, while the camera kit with a 24-120mm VR lens available at Rs 2,42,495.

Nikon has today announced the launch of its latest flagship camera, the D780, in India. The D780 comes with a price tag of Rs 198,995, while the camera kit with a 24-120mm VR lens available at Rs 2,42,495. The product will be available by the end of January 2020 for purchase across India.

The latest camera from Nikon comes with an effective pixel count of 24.5 megapixels and high sensitivity at ISO 51200, which is expandable to ISO 204800. It comes with 273 AF points that switch between focal-plane phase-detection AF or contrast-detection AF. For viewfinder, it comes with a 51-point AF with 15 cross-points.

The latest D780 camera is equipped with a 180K-pixel RGB sensor along with EXPEED 6 sensor that delivers improved AF. The device comes with low-light illumination AF detection down to -5.0 EV3 and -7.0 EV4. It supports high-speed continuous shooting at up to approximately 7fps with both viewfinder shooting and live view photography and 12fps using silent photography mode.

The D780 also supports 4K UHD with full pixel readout, Full HD/120p recording. One can also set AF speed and AF tracking sensitivity during movie recording. It also supports 10-bit N-Log7 profile or the new HDR (HLG8) profile for true-to-life movie output with HDMI 10-bit output.

The D780 delivers up to 900 seconds of shutter speeds. It also supports High-Speed Frame Capture9 of 2-megapixel images at up to 120fps in Full HD movie recording, or 8-megapixel images at up to 30 fps with 4K UHD movie recording, both with AF/AE tracking.

The device features a 3.2-inch tiltable display with a 2359k-dot resolution. Apart from this, the D780 also features SnapBridge with RAW transfer and filtering settings, Bluetooth remote control operation, together with enhanced built-in Wi-Fi functions and WT-7/A/B/C compatibility.