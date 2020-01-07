  • 15:08 Jan 07, 2020

Advertisement

Nikon D780 FX-format camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 1,98,995

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 1:57 pm

Latest News

The Nikon D780 comes with a price tag of Rs 198,995, while the camera kit with a 24-120mm VR lens available at Rs 2,42,495.
Advertisement

Nikon has today announced the launch of its latest flagship camera, the D780, in India.  The D780 comes with a price tag of Rs 198,995, while the camera kit with a 24-120mm VR lens available at Rs 2,42,495. The product will be available by the end of January 2020 for purchase across India. 

 

The latest camera from Nikon comes with an effective pixel count of 24.5 megapixels and high sensitivity at ISO 51200, which is expandable to ISO 204800. It comes with 273 AF points that switch between focal-plane phase-detection AF or contrast-detection AF. For viewfinder, it comes with a 51-point AF with 15 cross-points. 

 

The latest D780 camera is equipped with a 180K-pixel RGB sensor along with EXPEED 6 sensor that delivers improved AF. The device comes with low-light illumination AF detection down to -5.0 EV3 and -7.0 EV4. It supports high-speed continuous shooting at up to approximately 7fps with both viewfinder shooting and live view photography and 12fps using silent photography mode. 

 

Advertisement

The D780 also supports 4K UHD with full pixel readout, Full HD/120p recording. One can also set AF speed and AF tracking sensitivity during movie recording. It also supports 10-bit N-Log7 profile or the new HDR (HLG8) profile for true-to-life movie output with HDMI 10-bit output. 

 

The D780 delivers up to 900 seconds of shutter speeds. It also supports High-Speed Frame Capture9 of 2-megapixel images at up to 120fps in Full HD movie recording, or 8-megapixel images at up to 30 fps with 4K UHD movie recording, both with AF/AE tracking.

 

 The device features a 3.2-inch tiltable display with a 2359k-dot resolution. Apart from this, the D780 also features SnapBridge with RAW transfer and filtering settings, Bluetooth remote control operation, together with enhanced built-in Wi-Fi functions and WT-7/A/B/C compatibility.

Nikon Coolpix B600 with 60x optical zoom lens unveiled

Nikon Coolpix W150 point-and-shoot camera launched in India

Nikon Z50 20.9-megapixel mirrorless camera announced

Latest News from Nikon

You might like this

Tags: Nikon D780 Nikon D780 launch Nikon D780 DSLR Nikon D780 price Nikon D780 features Nikon D780 lens Nikon cameras Nikon

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Dashcam C2 Pro car camera with Built in WiFi, GPS launched for Rs 15,490

Fujifilm X-Pro 3 mirrorless camera launched in India

Sony Alpha A9 II full-frame camera launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies