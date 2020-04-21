Advertisement

New Windows Notepad: What's New?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 21, 2020 10:49 am

The new version of the Notepad is now called Windows Notepad. The new app can only be downloaded from the Microsoft Store on systems running Windows 10 version 19541.0 or higher.
Microsoft has added an updated version of its text editing app called Notepad onto its Microsoft Store. Launched in 1985, the original Notepad came pre-installed with windows. The new version of the Notepad is now called Windows Notepad and has an all new logo. The new app can only be downloaded from the Microsoft Store on systems running Windows 10 version 19541.0 or higher. The new Windows Notepad is not an update to the existing Notepad but is a separate app altogether.

 

What’s new?

The app descriptions mention that it lets “users edit text-based files and source code instantly." It also states that "multiple encodings including UTF-8, UTF-16, and ANSI" can now be saved via the new app. The app also includes the option to do wrap-around find/replace to the find dialogue and has also improved find/replace experience. Notepad is now capable of remembering previously entered values and the state of checkboxes and automatically populate them the next time you open the find dialogue.

 

Text Zooming has also made an entrance with the newly updated app. You can now easily zoom in and out by hitting Ctrl + Plus to zoom in and Ctrl + Minus to zoom out. You can also use Ctrl = Mouse wheel to zoom in and out.

 

The new app also features the ability to display line and column numbers when word-wrap is enabled. There are other small improvements like improved the performance when opening large files, use Ctrl + Backspace to delete the previous word, saving a document no longer resets the line and column to 1.

 

You can get the new Windows Notepad on the Microsoft Store for free.

