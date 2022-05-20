New updates announced for Business Messaging on WhatsApp

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta announced a bunch of updates for WhatsApp Business at the company’s Conversations event. Conversations is Meta’s inaugural conference dedicated to businesses, developers and partners interested in building better and faster experiences on the most popular messaging platforms – all with the goal of meeting people where they want to be.

WhatsApp Business Cloud Version

The company announced that it is opening up the new, cloud-based version of the WhatsApp Business Platform, hosted by Meta, to any business across the world. With this new API, it is offering free, secure cloud hosting services so businesses and developers can easily access the service within minutes; build directly on top of WhatsApp to their experience; and increase their response time for their customers.

As a part of the updates, Mark also announced Recurring Notifications on WhatsApp Business which will make it easy for businesses to re-engage people in the messaging thread and deliver tailored messaging at the best time for customers. For example, via recurring notifications, the business can talk about special promotions, new product drops or newsletters with tips and tricks. Businesses can choose the type of content to send and frequency. This capability will also be available for businesses on Instagram this fall, conveyed Meta CEO.

Recurring Notifications is an optional premium feature that Meta intends to charge businesses for in the future. It is currently available to all businesses using Messenger Platform as part of a free trial period. ”We currently charge businesses to send messages from the WhatsApp Business API and we’re listening to customer feedback to guide decisions on our pricing model”, said the company.

Further, WhatsApp is working on advanced features for SMBs to help them run their operations beyond just a few employees and further amplify their brand online. Features include the ability to manage chats across up to 10 devices so they can better handle an influx of customer conversations and new customizable WhatsApp click-to-chat links to help businesses attract customers across their online presence.

The company plans to offer these as additional, optional features for a fee in the WhatsApp Business app as part of a new premium service.