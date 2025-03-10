New Telegram Update Brings Star Messages, Chromecast Support on Android, and More

A new Telegram update is now being rolled out to all users, bringing Star Messages and Chromecast support. This update also introduces an info page for new chats to prevent scams, the option to gift Premium with Stars, and Verification Platform 2.0, helping startups save on user verification, and more.

Star Messages in Telegram

If you receive a high volume of messages, you can now set a fee for incoming messages from users outside your contacts. This ensures that only those who truly value your time can reach you — giving you full control over your inbox while allowing you to earn Stars for your attention.

With this feature, you can:

Filter out unwanted messages and avoid inbox overload.

and avoid inbox overload. Ensure that every message you receive is meaningful — strangers can only contact you if they’re willing to send Stars.

— strangers can only contact you if they’re willing to send Stars. Monetize your popularity while safeguarding your privacy and peace of mind.

while safeguarding your privacy and peace of mind. Stay open to new conversations while protecting your account from spam and message floods.

This setting can also be applied to group chats and channel discussions to keep interactions focused and free from spam, helping group owners monetize their community and earn Stars from meaningful conversations.

Furthermore, Star Messages come with customizable settings you can allow certain users or members of specific groups to message you for free. And if you ever need to make an exception after a message is sent, you can instantly refund the Stars with a single tap.

Contact Confirmation to Prevent Scams

The new Telegram update also brings Contact Conformation, where when someone outside your contacts messages you for the first time on Telegram, you’ll see a detailed info page that helps you spot scams, avoid impersonators, and verify who you’re talking to — before you even reply.

This page gives you essential insights about the sender, including:

Their country (based on their phone number).

(based on their phone number). Any shared groups you have in common.

you have in common. When they joined Telegram — so you can spot fresh accounts.

— so you can spot fresh accounts. When they last updated their username or profile picture — a handy way to detect sudden identity changes.

— a handy way to detect sudden identity changes. Clear indicators showing whether the user is an official account, has third-party verification, or is just a regular user.

Read More: Telegram Release’s AI-Powered Sticker Search in Telegram App Alongside Other Features

Chromecast Support on Android and More

With the new Telegram update, Android users can now cast videos straight to their Chromecast devices. To try the new feature, open a video, tap the Settings icon, and select Chromecast.

Then, you can now use your Telegram Stars to share Premium perks with others. Use your balance to gift Premium to friends — all without spending extra money. Users and groups that earn Telegram Stars through Star Messages can withdraw these Stars via Fragment, converting Stars into valuable rewards. These rewards can be instantly used to purchase Telegram Ads, collectibles on the TON blockchain and more.

Next, group owners who receive Stars from Star Messages can now view and manage their group’s Star balance directly from the group’s profile, making it easier to track and utilize earned Stars.

The new Telegram update also brings Platform Verification 2.0. Telegram’s Verification Platform was already 9x cheaper than other services, and now it’s 20% more cost-effective. The update lets developers set a max delivery time — if a code isn’t delivered within the window, it’s automatically refunded. It’s completely free to test — letting startups cut unnecessary costs.