Advertisement

India's offline sellers rival e-commerce brands with their own shopping portal

By: S Aadeetya, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 02, 2020 10:55 am

Latest News

The new shopping portal will allow sellers to make money without giving any commission.
Advertisement

Indian offline retailers are teaming up in the coming weeks to launch their own e-commerce portal called bharatemarket which will take on Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal among others. The platform is being designed to help the struggling offline retail sellers to find their own space on the internet and allowing them to run the business without having to deal with middlemen. 

 

They've already bought the domain name, and this is likely to go live in the coming weeks. 

Advertisement

 

"The portal is a byproduct of experiences gained by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) while working with DPIIT to ensure supply of essential goods in containment zones during the periods of lockdown," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, CAIT.

 

The offline retail association is looking to enrol around 1 crore retailers on the platform in the coming months, and they have already started its pilot program in cities like Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bengaluru, with many more to be added very soon. "This has now grown to 90+ cities in a matter of two weeks," CAIT mentioned in its statement. 

 

Their business model will be similar to how Reliance will be operating through its JioMart ecosystem which is online to offline (O2O). "Indian consumers will soon be able to order anything they require, on their phones and devices at the click of a button and have it delivered through the closest neighbourhood store, within a short time."

 

CAIT has detailed the purpose of the platform, and how it will operate in the interest of the offline sellers. Seller will not be charged in commission (something that other e-commerce platforms do), assurance of genuine products/items, bringing 95 percent of the country's retail to the internet and traders will be the sole shareholders of their business, giving them instant revenue. 

 

The website is likely to be developed by the Indian government, but we're not sure how someone like a Flipkart or Amazon will react to this new product, which enables offline retailers to digitise their businesses. After all, Amazon was hoping to lure offline traders to its Local Shops program which was announced a few days back, and the US-based retail giant was hoping to connect with the sellers who're yet to digitise their business. 

Having said that, it's hardly surprising to see CAIT take this route, who've repeatedly questioned the competitive practices adopted by Flipkart and Amazon, who are alleged to have given preference to their partners and sellers, leaving other vendors to rely on other sources for their revenue. 

'Putting mobile phones in the essential category puts offline sellers at disadvantage'

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

Tags: CAIT offline sellers Amazon Flipkart e-commerce India BharateMartket launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Jio Meet platform to rival Zoom, Google Meet : How will it work?

Amazon Pay Later for instant credit launched in India

LG starts taking pre-booking for all its products with new offers

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies