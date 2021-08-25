New Redmi TWS Earbuds to launch on September 3 in India

Redmi India has scheduled a ‘Beat Drop’ event on September 3, where it will be unveiling a new audio product. The company has already announced to launch the Redmi 10 Prime on the said date

Redmi has sent out media invites which state Block your calendar for the Redmi’s upcoming Redmi Beat Drop product launch event. It confirms that the product will launch on September 3 at 12pm (noon).

As per the teaser shared by the company, one product is likely to be TWS earphones which are shown in a black colour. The company has however not revealed about the product to be launched at the event.

A dedicated page for the event has also been set up on the official website as well. However, no details about the audio product are revealed at the moment. This could be Redmi AirDots 3 which was announced in China earlier this year

The development comes just after the company confirmed to launch Redmi 10 Prime on September 3. The phone will be sold on Amazon.in, in addition to mi.com and offline stores.

The device might come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. The display might further be able to support 90Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone will pack a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. Further, on the front, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in display.

The device might come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.