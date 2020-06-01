Working from home? Check out these special data plans

With home broadband usage increasing since the lockdown, these plans will serve you better.

Advertisement

As most people are confined to working from home and are likely to do for months to come, telecom and internet providers are tweaking their offerings to suit the needs of such consumers. The likes of Airtel, Reliance Jio, Excitel and BSNL have made the changes and if you've been looking out for plans that let you work from home with internet speeds offered in offices, here's a list that you may want to check out.

Airtel

Advertisement

The telco is offering plans through mobile as well as broadband network. The corporate users can sign up for its Rs 799 plan which promises office-like service, allowing people to make videos calls and even access content through VPN. You get data speeds up to 1Gbps, and Airtel will bundle its 4G corporate Mi-Fi device, offer complimentary G Suite pack as well as access to corporate postpaid mobile plans.

If that doesn't suit the need, then Airtel also has plan with bundled Mi-Wi dongle from Rs 399 onwards. This includes 50GB 4G data to the employees, and license to use Google Suite platforms like Docs, Sheet etc. Having said that, you have to pay a one-time cost for the device which is Rs 2,000.

BSNL

The public-owned telecom operator has extended the benefits to its customers. The company's work@Home broadband plan has now been made available till June 20. With this plan, you get 5GB of data per day to all users at 10Mbps. Post FUP, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. The plan is free and there is no installation or security deposit involved. If you're an existing BSNL subscriber, it's definitely worth going for.

Reliance Jio

Jio is offering a new set of work from home plans through its 4G mobile network. These plans start for Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251, where you get data limit up to 30GB, 40GB and 50GB respectively. All these plans come without any daily limits, instead you get it for validity of one month. This can be availed through Jio's website or the MyJio app. JioFiber has also added new set of data benefits with all its plans for lockdown. If you go for Rs 699 plan, you get 100GB additional data, to the original quota of 100GB. Add to that you get 50GB as introductory data offer. This makes it 250GB data quota with this most affordable plan. Same goes for Rs 849, Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499 plans among others, with data limit up to 600GB, 1250GB and 2750GB respectively. You can get more details from the website.

Excitel

Excitel is offering two types of broadband plans - Reeltime and Fiber, which offers speed up to 100Mbps and up to 300Mbps respectively. The plans are priced starting from Rs 405 per month, going up to Rs 508 for the 300Mbps plan. Here are the full details of what Excitel is offering:

Vodafone Idea

Similarly, Vodafone Idea has also offered double data benefits for its prepaid users in the country. These plans come for Rs 299 and Rs 399 per month, where you get 3GB data per day for 28 days, and 3GB data per day for 56 days respectively. Both these plans offer unlimited voice calling benefits and free 100 SMS per day.