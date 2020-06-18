Advertisement

New Honda City India version revealed, launching in July

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 2:42 pm

The new City gets fresh design and feature updates but pricing to come next month.
Honda's much anticipated City for the Indian market has been revealed. The popular sedan gets a design and engine overhaul, putting it in fighting distance with the rivals. The Japanese car maker has taken a long time to redesign the City, and we're glad it's finally happening. The new City will be launching next month, when the prices will be announced. But thankfully, Honda has shared glimpses of the new City, both interiors and exteriors. 

 

The new City will be lighter but safer according to Honda. It has been built on a new platform which will improve the driving dynamics as well as lower the in-car noise levels. The boot space now stands at 506 litres. The new City also gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine complying with BS6 norms. This unit puts out 121hp of power and 145Nm torque. You can choose between 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT automatic gearbox. You can also get the City in diesel variant, which produces 100hp of power 200Nm of torque but only with 6-speed manual gearbox. 

The new City also adds host of new features. It will come with an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and first in India to offer Alexa remote compatibility. The other additions include electric sunroof, LED headlamps and tailamps, rear sunshade, ambeint lighting, remote engine start and more. As for safety, the City will be offered with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill assist, rear parking camera and more. 

 

Honda will reveal the pricing for the new City in July and with these additions, expect the sedan to cost more. It will compete with Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris in the segment.

Hyundai Verna facelift launches in India starting at Rs 9.31 lakh

Honda India recalls 65000 cars over faulty parts

Tags: Honda India Honda City 2020 launch City 2020 price Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan prices India

